Fuel truck explosion in Italy kills 2, injures up to 70 - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Fuel truck explosion in Italy kills 2, injures up to 70

A photo shows a helicopter view of the explosion on a highway in the outskirts of Bologna, Italy, on Monday. The explosion was reportedly caused by an accident involving a truck that was carrying flammable substances. (Vigili Del Fuoco via AP) A photo shows a helicopter view of the explosion on a highway in the outskirts of Bologna, Italy, on Monday. The explosion was reportedly caused by an accident involving a truck that was carrying flammable substances. (Vigili Del Fuoco via AP)

By COLLEEN BARRY
Associated Press

MILAN (AP) - A tanker truck carrying flammable material exploded Monday on a highway overpass near the northern Italian city of Bologna, killing at least two people and injuring up to 70 as it partially collapsed the raised roadway, police said.

Some people were reportedly hit by flying glass as windows shattered in nearby buildings.

Italian police said between 60 and 70 people had been injured, some with severe burns, in the midday accident on a major highway north of the city.

Officials did not immediately know what kind of explosives were in the tanker, but the news agency ANSA said it was liquefied petroleum gas.

The explosion reportedly came after a traffic accident. Videos show flames shooting up in the air after the explosion, replaced later by a thick black cloud of smoke. Aerial photos showed a gaping hole in the raised highway next to the tanker.

Italian television Sky TG24 said the flames fell to the lower level, setting off secondary explosions in a car lot below. It said some of the injured had been hit by flying glass when windows in nearby buildings exploded.

Firefighters said the flames were extinguished some three hours after the explosion, and they were working to cool the area to facilitation operations, ANSA reported.

Authorities said a major highway interchange had been closed north of the city due to the accident. The interchange connects two major highways linking northern Italy with the Adriatic coast, a popular destination as Italy heads into its major summer holiday next week.

___

Simone Somekh contributed from Rome.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Beyonce reveals she had emergency C-section

    Beyonce reveals she had emergency C-section

    Monday, August 6 2018 11:33 AM EDT2018-08-06 15:33:57 GMT
    Monday, August 6 2018 11:33 AM EDT2018-08-06 15:33:57 GMT
    Beyonce reveals she had an emergency Caesarean section when she delivered her twins.More >>
    Beyonce reveals she had an emergency Caesarean section when she delivered her twins.More >>

  • Psychiatrist: Much is still hidden in theater shooter's mind

    Psychiatrist: Much is still hidden in theater shooter's mind

    Sunday, August 5 2018 11:46 AM EDT2018-08-05 15:46:28 GMT
    Monday, August 6 2018 11:27 AM EDT2018-08-06 15:27:10 GMT
    (RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post via AP, Pool, File). FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2015, file photo, Colorado theater shooter James Holmes, right, is led out of the courtroom after being formally sentenced in Centennial, Colo., to serve life in prison without p...(RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post via AP, Pool, File). FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2015, file photo, Colorado theater shooter James Holmes, right, is led out of the courtroom after being formally sentenced in Centennial, Colo., to serve life in prison without p...

    A psychiatrist who spent hours with mass murderer James Holmes says what led Holmes to open fire in a Colorado movie theater was a vortex of his mental illness, personality and circumstances, along with other,...

    More >>

    A psychiatrist who spent hours with mass murderer James Holmes says what led Holmes to open fire in a Colorado movie theater was a vortex of his mental illness, personality and circumstances, along with other, unknown currents.

    More >>

  • 'Facts of Life' star Charlotte Rae dies at 92

    'Facts of Life' star Charlotte Rae dies at 92

    Sunday, August 5 2018 11:53 PM EDT2018-08-06 03:53:01 GMT
    Monday, August 6 2018 11:26 AM EDT2018-08-06 15:26:52 GMT
    Charlotte Rae, who played a wise and caring housemother to a brood of teenage girls on the long-running sitcom "The Facts of Life," has died at age 92.More >>
    Charlotte Rae, who played a wise and caring housemother to a brood of teenage girls on the long-running sitcom "The Facts of Life," has died at age 92.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly