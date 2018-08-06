Facebook removes Alex Jones pages for hate, bullying - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Facebook removes Alex Jones pages for hate, bullying

LONDON (AP) - Facebook says it has taken down four pages belonging to conspiracy theorist Alex Jones for violating its hate speech and bullying policies.

The social media giant said in a statement Monday that it also suspended Jones' account for 30 days because he repeatedly posted content that broke its rules.

The company said it "unpublished" the four pages after receiving reports that they contained content "glorifying violence" and used "dehumanizing language" to describe Muslims, immigrants and transgender people.

Facebook is the latest tech company to take action against Jones, the Austin, Texas-based "Infowars" host, after facing growing social media backlash.

BuzzFeed News reported Sunday that Apple has removed five of Infowars' six podcast from its iTunes and Podcast apps for violating hate speech guidelines.

Apple said it "does not tolerate hate speech, and we have clear guidelines that creators and developers must follow to ensure we provide a safe environment for all of our users."

Last week, music streaming service Spotify removed some episodes of "The Alex Jones Show" podcast for breaching its hate content policy.

Jones says his shows, which are broadcast on radio, YouTube and other platforms, reach at least 70 million people a week.

Among his claims are that the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School mass shooting, which left 20 children and six adults dead, was a hoax. Families of some of the victims have sued him for defamation and he now admits the shooting occurred but says his claims were free speech.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

