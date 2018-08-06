William & Mary's football coach to retire after 39th season - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

William & Mary's football coach to retire after 39th season

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) - William & Mary says football coach Jimmye Laycock will retire after his 39th season.

The school says Laycock told the team of his plans Sunday night, on the eve of practice.

The 70-year-old Laycock has guided the Tribe to 245 victories, five conference titles and 10 appearances in the NCAA playoffs. William & Mary twice reached the semifinals, in 2004 and 2009, and his overall record is a 245-189-2.

William & Mary Athletic Director Samantha K. Huge says Laycock has had "such a monumental impact on a university." The school named its football operations center for him in 2008.

