Romania reports 500 outbreaks of African swine fever in pigs

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) - Romanian authorities have reported more than 500 separate outbreaks of African swine fever in pigs, mainly in the Danube Delta and near the Hungarian border.
In the eastern county of Tulcea, the region worst hit by the disease, an official told The Associated Press on Monday that a state of emergency had been proclaimed.
Mihai Pagal, a spokesman for the Tulcea prefect's office, said 48,000 pigs had been culled since June after they came down with the disease. He said two large commercial farms had been badly hit, as well as many smaller farms.
Tulcea alone has seen 471 outbreaks of swine fever, according to Romanian veterinary authorities. They said nationwide, 500 farmers will receive compensation for dead livestock.
The World Organization for Animal Health says African swine fever doesn't affect humans.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A psychiatrist who spent hours with mass murderer James Holmes says what led Holmes to open fire in a Colorado movie theater was a vortex of his mental illness, personality and circumstances, along with other,...More >>
A psychiatrist who spent hours with mass murderer James Holmes says what led Holmes to open fire in a Colorado movie theater was a vortex of his mental illness, personality and circumstances, along with other, unknown currents.More >>
Authorities are investigating the death of a baby who was found floating in the water near the Brooklyn Bridge in ManhattanMore >>
Authorities are investigating the death of a baby who was found floating in the water near the Brooklyn Bridge in ManhattanMore >>
Meyer defends his handling of domestic abuse allegations, former Ohio State assistant coach denies being an abuserMore >>
Meyer defends his handling of domestic abuse allegations, former Ohio State assistant coach denies being an abuserMore >>
NASA names astronauts who will ride the first commercial capsules into orbit next year and bring crew launches back to the USMore >>
NASA names astronauts who will ride the first commercial capsules into orbit next year and bring crew launches back to the USMore >>
Famed Algonquin Hotel throws a 'purrty,' feline fashion show to raise money for animal rescueMore >>
Famed Algonquin Hotel throws a 'purrty,' feline fashion show to raise money for animal rescueMore >>
For an increasing number of Californians, wildfire season has turned into a series of life upheavalsMore >>
For an increasing number of Californians, wildfire season has turned into a series of life upheavalsMore >>
President Donald Trump is airing his many grievances against the press, calling them "the fake, fake disgusting news."More >>
President Donald Trump is airing his many grievances against the press, calling them "the fake, fake disgusting news."More >>
National Security Adviser John Bolton says President Donald Trump has directed a "vast, government-wide effort" to protect American elections after Russian attempts to interfere in 2016.More >>
National Security Adviser John Bolton says President Donald Trump has directed a "vast, government-wide effort" to protect American elections after Russian attempts to interfere in 2016.More >>
The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned to HawaiiMore >>
The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned to HawaiiMore >>