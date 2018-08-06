Romania reports 500 outbreaks of African swine fever in pigs - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Romania reports 500 outbreaks of African swine fever in pigs

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) - Romanian authorities have reported more than 500 separate outbreaks of African swine fever in pigs, mainly in the Danube Delta and near the Hungarian border.

In the eastern county of Tulcea, the region worst hit by the disease, an official told The Associated Press on Monday that a state of emergency had been proclaimed.

Mihai Pagal, a spokesman for the Tulcea prefect's office, said 48,000 pigs had been culled since June after they came down with the disease. He said two large commercial farms had been badly hit, as well as many smaller farms.

Tulcea alone has seen 471 outbreaks of swine fever, according to Romanian veterinary authorities. They said nationwide, 500 farmers will receive compensation for dead livestock.

The World Organization for Animal Health says African swine fever doesn't affect humans.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Psychiatrist: Much is still hidden in theater shooter's mind

    Psychiatrist: Much is still hidden in theater shooter's mind

    Sunday, August 5 2018 11:46 AM EDT2018-08-05 15:46:28 GMT
    Monday, August 6 2018 2:31 PM EDT2018-08-06 18:31:46 GMT
    (RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post via AP, Pool, File). FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2015, file photo, Colorado theater shooter James Holmes, right, is led out of the courtroom after being formally sentenced in Centennial, Colo., to serve life in prison without p...(RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post via AP, Pool, File). FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2015, file photo, Colorado theater shooter James Holmes, right, is led out of the courtroom after being formally sentenced in Centennial, Colo., to serve life in prison without p...

    A psychiatrist who spent hours with mass murderer James Holmes says what led Holmes to open fire in a Colorado movie theater was a vortex of his mental illness, personality and circumstances, along with other,...

    More >>

    A psychiatrist who spent hours with mass murderer James Holmes says what led Holmes to open fire in a Colorado movie theater was a vortex of his mental illness, personality and circumstances, along with other, unknown currents.

    More >>

  • Michelle Obama announces week of action to sign up voters

    Michelle Obama announces week of action to sign up voters

    Monday, August 6 2018 9:18 AM EDT2018-08-06 13:18:42 GMT
    Monday, August 6 2018 2:31 PM EDT2018-08-06 18:31:06 GMT
    Michelle Obama is marking the 53rd anniversary of the Voting Rights Act by urging Americans to participate in a week of action to get people signed up to vote.More >>
    Michelle Obama is marking the 53rd anniversary of the Voting Rights Act by urging Americans to participate in a week of action to get people signed up to vote.More >>

  • Michelin-starred French master chef Joel Robuchon dies at 73

    Michelin-starred French master chef Joel Robuchon dies at 73

    Monday, August 6 2018 6:18 AM EDT2018-08-06 10:18:33 GMT
    Monday, August 6 2018 2:11 PM EDT2018-08-06 18:11:42 GMT
    (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File). FILE - In this Sept.7, 2014 file photo, French chef Joel Robuchon poses for photographers during a photocall for the movie "The Hundred-Foot Journey", in Paris, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2014. French master chef Joel Robuchon ha...(AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File). FILE - In this Sept.7, 2014 file photo, French chef Joel Robuchon poses for photographers during a photocall for the movie "The Hundred-Foot Journey", in Paris, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2014. French master chef Joel Robuchon ha...
    French master chef Joel Robuchon has died at the age of 73.More >>
    French master chef Joel Robuchon has died at the age of 73.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly