Richmond police lip sync video named one of the best in the U.S.

Staff members of a website that dubs itself "the No. 1 resource for law enforcement online" has now ranked the top lip sync challenge videos from this summer.

They've "watched more of these videos than we can count - some amazing, some torturous - to bring you a definitive ranking of the very best clips," which includes the Richmond Police Department's video at No. 14 on the list:

Virginia is well represented in the top 15 list with Hampton coming in at No. 4:

And Norfolk coming in at No. 10:

The lip-sync challenge started in mid-June when a police deputy in Texas posted a video of him lip-syncing to “Fuiste Mala” by the Kumbia Kings.

"Since then, hundreds of agencies have answered the challenge with increasingly impressive and elaborate entries," policeone.com said.

