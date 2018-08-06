Richmond police lip sync video named one of the best in the U.S.

Staff members of a website that dubs itself "the No. 1 resource for law enforcement online" has now ranked the top lip sync challenge videos from this summer.
They've "watched more of these videos than we can count - some amazing, some torturous - to bring you a definitive ranking of the very best clips," which includes the Richmond Police Department's video at No. 14 on the list:
Virginia is well represented in the top 15 list with Hampton coming in at No. 4:
And Norfolk coming in at No. 10:
The lip-sync challenge started in mid-June when a police deputy in Texas posted a video of him lip-syncing to “Fuiste Mala” by the Kumbia Kings.
"Since then, hundreds of agencies have answered the challenge with increasingly impressive and elaborate entries," policeone.com said.
Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.
