NBC12 Wake-up Roundup - Aug. 6, 2018 - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

NBC12 Wake-up Roundup - Aug. 6, 2018

(WWBT) -

We're kicking off this Monday with a bit of sad news - if you're a fan of '80s TV, you'll remember Mrs. Garrett from "Diff'rent Strokes" and its spinoff "The Facts of Life." 

She died Sunday night at age 92

Here's a look at what else is going on: 

CSX train, car collide

  • The incident closed a Richmond street overnight
  • No serious injuries were reported

Chesterfield police investigate possible meth lab

  • Two people were arrested
  • No evacuations were needed in the neighborhood

Police are looking for an 24-year-old woman who is endangered

  • Starquay Aisha Spruill, 24, was last seen wearing a large gray shirt and blue sweatpants

A Thing to Know:

  • National Night Out is Tuesday! Click here for a full list. 

How’s the Weather?

  • It's summer. It's hot. It's humid. And there's a chance of isolated evening storms: 

What Day is It?

Say What?

Did You See the Game?

Adoptable Animal(s)

Check out that adorable face on Dr. Zeus!

Final Thought:

"If this is coffee, please bring me some tea; but if this is tea, please bring me some coffee." – often attributed to Abraham Lincoln.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly