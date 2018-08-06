NBC12 Wake-up Roundup - Aug. 6, 2018

We're kicking off this Monday with a bit of sad news - if you're a fan of '80s TV, you'll remember Mrs. Garrett from "Diff'rent Strokes" and its spinoff "The Facts of Life."

She died Sunday night at age 92.

Here's a look at what else is going on:

The incident closed a Richmond street overnight

No serious injuries were reported

Two people were arrested

No evacuations were needed in the neighborhood

Police are looking for an 24-year-old woman who is endangered

Starquay Aisha Spruill, 24, was last seen wearing a large gray shirt and blue sweatpants

A Thing to Know:

National Night Out is Tuesday! Click here for a full list.

How’s the Weather?

It's summer. It's hot. It's humid. And there's a chance of isolated evening storms:

What Day is It?

Friday, Aug. 6 – Oddly enough, it's National Fresh Breath Day. Remember to brush and floss your teeth!

Say What?

A pet pig in Indiana helped thwart a break-in, police say.

Did You See the Game?

William & Mary's head football coach is retiring at the end of the 2018 season.

Adoptable Animal(s)

Check out that adorable face on Dr. Zeus!

Final Thought:

"If this is coffee, please bring me some tea; but if this is tea, please bring me some coffee." – often attributed to Abraham Lincoln.

