Appalachian League

By The Associated Press

At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Princeton (Rays) 27 15 .643 -
Bluefield (Blue Jays) 26 19 .578
Danville (Braves) 24 20 .545 4
Pulaski (Yankees) 20 25 .444
Burlington (Royals) 14 29 .326 13½
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Elizabethton (Twins) 24 16 .600 -
Kingsport (Mets) 23 20 .535
Johnson City (Cardinals) 20 22 .476 5
Bristol (Pirates) 19 24 .442
Greeneville (Reds) 18 25 .419

Sunday's Games

Bristol 12, Kingsport 5

Burlington 4, Princeton 3

Princeton 2, Burlington 1

Greeneville 7, Johnson City 3

Danville 8, Bluefield 6

Pulaski 6, Elizabethton 5, 10 innings

Monday's Games

Johnson City at Bristol, Game 1, 6 p.m.

Johnson City at Bristol, Game 2, TBD

Kingsport at Elizabethton, 7 p.m.

Pulaski at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Burlington at Danville, 7 p.m.

Greeneville at Bluefield, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Burlington at Danville, 7 p.m.

Johnson City at Bristol, 7 p.m.

Kingsport at Elizabethton, 7 p.m.

Pulaski at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Greeneville at Bluefield, 7:05 p.m.

  • Chase Elliott wins at Watkins Glen, his first Cup victory

    Chase Elliott wins at Watkins Glen, his first Cup victory

    Sunday, August 5 2018 8:13 PM EDT2018-08-06 00:13:00 GMT
    (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson). Chase Elliott, center, celebrates after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race, Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018, in Watkins Glen, N.Y.(AP Photo/Julie Jacobson). Chase Elliott, center, celebrates after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race, Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018, in Watkins Glen, N.Y.
    Chase Elliott won the NASCAR Cup race at Watkins Glen, holding off Martin Truex Jr in a scintillating finish.More >>
  • William & Mary head football coach to retire

    William & Mary head football coach to retire

    Sunday, August 5 2018 9:48 PM EDT2018-08-06 01:48:32 GMT
    Jimmye Laycock (Source: William & Mary Athletics)Jimmye Laycock (Source: William & Mary Athletics)
    The head football coach at William and Mary announced his retirement Sunday, effective at the end of the 2018 Tribe season. 

    The head football coach at William and Mary announced his retirement Sunday, effective at the end of the 2018 Tribe season. 

  • Terrell Owens enjoys his personal induction far from Canton

    Terrell Owens enjoys his personal induction far from Canton

    Saturday, August 4 2018 6:40 PM EDT2018-08-04 22:40:07 GMT
    Sunday, August 5 2018 4:28 PM EDT2018-08-05 20:28:28 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey). Former wide receiver Terrell Owens holds a street sign after a road was named for him following his Pro Football Hall of Fame speech, Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018, in Chattanooga, Tenn. Instead of speaking at the Hall of Fame events...(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey). Former wide receiver Terrell Owens holds a street sign after a road was named for him following his Pro Football Hall of Fame speech, Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018, in Chattanooga, Tenn. Instead of speaking at the Hall of Fame events...
    Terrell Owens got his jacket and approximately 3,000 adoring fans to help him celebrate his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame all by himself at his alma mater hours before the other seven members of this...More >>
    Terrell Owens got his jacket and approximately 3,000 adoring fans to help him celebrate his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame all by himself at his alma mater hours before the other seven members of this year's class in Canton, Ohio.More >>
