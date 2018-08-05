William & Mary head football coach to retire

The head football coach at William and Mary announced his retirement Sunday, effective at the end of the 2018 Tribe season.

Jimmye Laycock is entering his 39th season with the team and is the nation’s longest-tenured Division I head coach. He is also ranked second in career wins among active D1 coaches with 245 wins. Laycock enters the 2018 football season with a 245-189-2 career record.

“Coaching the William & Mary program is a tremendous honor,” said Laycock. “I have always taken a great deal of pride in leading my alma mater and have been grateful for the opportunity to work with such tremendous young men. Any success we have had is shared among all the great assistant coaches and the thousands of outstanding student-athletes who have come through our program. This was obviously a difficult decision, but the time was right to make this announcement. That being said, I can assure you that the coming season has my full attention and preparing this team will have my complete focus.”

He is the leader of the school’s career wins and his big accomplishments include 10 NCAA Playoff appearances, five conference titles and 24 winning seasons.

The football center was named after him in 2008.

Under his reign of the college’s football program, 40 former Tribe players signed NFL contracts.

“It is rare that one individual can have such a monumental impact on a university, but Coach Laycock has left an indelible mark on William & Mary,” said Tribe Director of Athletics Samantha K. Huge. “We owe a tremendous debt of gratitude to Coach, and his tenure stands as a testament to the principle of Tribe Athletics that excellence in athletics and academics go hand in hand. The contributions of his former players to their communities and to the world are his greatest legacy. We look forward to celebrating his contributions throughout the fall, though I am confident Coach will be focused on his team and leading them to a successful 2018 campaign.”

