Wells Fargo: Hundreds lost homes due to computer glitch

(CNN) - Wells Fargo said hundreds of customers lost their homes because of a computer glitch.

The issue came to light in a regulatory filing showing that software mistakenly denied about 625 homeowners mortgage modifications.

In about 400 cases, the customers were foreclosed upon.

The computer error was fixed in October 2015, but it had been going on since April 2010.

Wells Fargo said it has set aside $8 million to compensate customers affected by the mistake. The bank did not respond to an inquiry from CNN Money on Saturday.

Wells Fargo has been mired in a series of scandals in recent years that have cost the firm billions and left it facing a string of lawsuits and investigations.

