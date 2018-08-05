Apple iPhone chip supplier says virus will delay shipments - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Apple iPhone chip supplier says virus will delay shipments

By The Associated Press

A company that makes semiconductors for Apple iPhones says it is recovering from a virus outbreak but expects the incident to delay shipments and raise costs.

Taiwan Semiconductor Co. Ltd. said 80 percent of the fabrication tools affected by Friday's virus had been recovered by Sunday. TSMC expects full recovery on Monday.

The company didn't detail the impact on Apple or other customers. Apple Inc. did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

The semiconductor company blames the outbreak on a mistake during installation of software for a new tool, which was then connected to its computer network. It says confidential information was not compromised.

The company says the incident will cut third-quarter revenue by about 3 percent. But it's confident it will get that back in the fourth quarter.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • 'Facts of Life' star Charlotte Rae dies at 92

    'Facts of Life' star Charlotte Rae dies at 92

    Sunday, August 5 2018 11:53 PM EDT2018-08-06 03:53:01 GMT
    Monday, August 6 2018 2:22 AM EDT2018-08-06 06:22:59 GMT
    Charlotte Rae, who played a wise and caring housemother to a brood of teenage girls on the long-running sitcom "The Facts of Life," has died at age 92.More >>
    Charlotte Rae, who played a wise and caring housemother to a brood of teenage girls on the long-running sitcom "The Facts of Life," has died at age 92.More >>

  • Bluebird jet boat floats again, 51 years after fatal crash

    Bluebird jet boat floats again, 51 years after fatal crash

    Saturday, August 4 2018 11:38 AM EDT2018-08-04 15:38:39 GMT
    Monday, August 6 2018 2:09 AM EDT2018-08-06 06:09:18 GMT
    The famed jet boat Bluebird has returned to the water for the first time since a 1967 crash that killed pilot Donald Campbell during a world speed-record attempt.More >>
    The famed jet boat Bluebird has returned to the water for the first time since a 1967 crash that killed pilot Donald Campbell during a world speed-record attempt.More >>

  • 'Mission: Impossible' bests Winnie-the-Pooh at box office

    'Mission: Impossible' bests Winnie-the-Pooh at box office

    Sunday, August 5 2018 12:16 PM EDT2018-08-05 16:16:46 GMT
    Monday, August 6 2018 2:08 AM EDT2018-08-06 06:08:35 GMT
    (Chiabella James/Paramount Pictures and Skydance via AP, File). FILE - This image released by Paramount Pictures shows Tom Cruise in a scene from "Mission: Impossible - Fallout." Tom Cruise has outrun Winnie-the-Pooh at the box office. “Mission: Imposs...(Chiabella James/Paramount Pictures and Skydance via AP, File). FILE - This image released by Paramount Pictures shows Tom Cruise in a scene from "Mission: Impossible - Fallout." Tom Cruise has outrun Winnie-the-Pooh at the box office. “Mission: Imposs...
    With a strong second weekend, 'Mission: Impossible -- Fallout' bests Winnie-the-Pooh at box office.More >>
    With a strong second weekend, 'Mission: Impossible -- Fallout' bests Winnie-the-Pooh at box office.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly