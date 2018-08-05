Police activity holds up Amtrak trains heading to Richmond

Amtrak officials say six trains heading to Richmond are held up due to police activity between Fredericksburg and Washington D.C.More >>
The Robert E. Lee monument, located on Monument Avenue, has been vandalized either late Friday night or early Saturday morning.
Henrico Police are asking for the public's help to find an endangered missing woman.
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.
Happy Sunday!
According to WXMI, the deputy smelled marijuana from the front porch of Saltzman's home. When the deputy asked Saltzman who it belonged to, she confessed it was hers.
Local rowing coach Bryce Carlson has completed a solo, unassisted row across the North Atlantic Ocean in record time.
Hurricane Hector lost some of its intensity Saturday night, but is expected to cross into the Central Pacific as a powerful Category 3 storm.
