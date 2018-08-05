Police activity holds up Amtrak trains heading to Richmond

Amtrak officials say six trains heading to Richmond were held up due to police activity between Fredericksburg and Washington D.C.

The trains were near Washington D.C., officials say.

Amtrak officials said the activity was outside of the Fredericksburg area and says it is a CSX issue.

CSX officials said there was a police presence near Colonial Heights Road and confirmed some type of vandalism to the tracks.

Passengers on trains have told NBC12 that they were stopped for various lengths of time.

Amtrak officials said the tracks have been cleared and trains have started moving.

No additional details were immediately available.

