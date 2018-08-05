Missing woman's family asks for help locating her

It's been days since anyone last saw or spoke to 24-year-old Starquay Spruill, and her family is asking anyone with information to come forward.

"Somewhere, someone will lead us to where she is because she always called me. No matter what time it was." her mother, Sharain Spruill, said.

Sharain Spruill says she last saw her daughter in downtown Richmond. Henrico police say Spruill was last seen Saturday on Newbridge Road.

"She knocked on the door, I opened the door and she used the bathroom and went back outside. I came back outside to go to the store and we walked to the store together." Spruill said.

Friends and family say they are posting flyers in places Spruill is known to hangout.

"It's not like her to be out without calling either one of us." Friend Jermara Brown said. "All we know is that she can be in danger and it's a serious matter. She's a friendly person everyone loved here."

As both police and family members search everywhere for Starquay, Loved ones are remembering the good times and memories.

"A lot of people are hurting because they want to know what's going on and I'm hurting because I don't have the answers to give them." Kiara Arnett said. "She's the life of the party. She's the life of the party."

Police say Starquay was last seen wearing a large gray shirt and blue sweatpants.

She is described as being 5 feet 4 inches, weighing 170 pounds, with brown eyes and brown/burgundy braided hair. Police say they have a reason to believe Spruill is in danger but have not released that information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

