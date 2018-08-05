Henrico Police seek endangered missing woman

Police believe Starquay Aisha Spruill may be in danger. (Source: Henrico Police)

Henrico Police are asking for the public’s help to find an endangered missing woman.

Starquay Aisha Spruill, 24, was last seen wearing a large gray shirt and blue sweatpants.

She is described as being 5 feet 4 inches, weighing 170 pounds, with brown eyes and brown/burgundy braided hair.

Police say they have a reason to believe Spruill is in danger but have not released that information.

Her disappearance is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

