Here's what happened this weekend to make you smile

What a nice but HOT weekend. It also seemed to stay pretty dry for the most part. Thank goodness! It was needed after the wet week we had. We hope you took advantage of the sunshine and dry weather to do something that was fun and made you smile.

VSP to the Rescue

Virginia State Troopers always come to our rescue in a time of need, but they also saved 10 baby opossums that were wandering along I-95 after their mom was hit and killed. So they scooped the critters up and took them to a place where they can get the care they need. Thanks for serving everyone, VSP!

Ten baby opossums wandering near I-95 in #Hanover, #VA crossed paths w/ Trps. MacDougall & Fleenor in the nick of time.



Lost w/o their mom, who had sadly been struck, troopers scooped up the cute critters & took them to Area Rehabbers Klub in #Powhatan to get the care they need. pic.twitter.com/zOPuyADWGM — VA State Police (@VSPPIO) August 2, 2018

Wait, do you think opossums are cute or not?

Sunshine on a Rainy Day

So far this summer, the rain and clouds have put a damper on some of the fun activities parents may have planned outside. That's why NBC12's Anthony Antoine wanted to bring a little sunshine to some families on a rainy day.

Dining on a Budget

If you're looking to eat out anytime between now and August 10, this might be right up your alley! Especially if you don't want to spend much or you're living on that college budget. O'Charley's has all of their burgers for just $5! That's right, just $5! They also rolled out other menu options for under $10. Sounds like a good deal to us!

Photo of the Weekend

Doesn't this picture just make you want to run through this endless field of sunflowers and forget that the weekend is coming to an end? Yeah, us too. Thanks for sharing this lovely view from Oilville, Virginia with all of us, Erle Anderson!

I've Got Sunshine on a Cloudy Day

While the week starts out partly sunny, you should (fingers crossed) be seeing a lot more by the end of the week. PLUS, a lesser chance of rain...thought we were going to need an ark at times last week!

A World of Wonder

People see all kinds of shapes and objects when watching the clouds go by, but a Texas man thinks he saw an image from Heaven. Thousands of people on social media agree with him. Take a look for yourself, and what do you see?

Puppy Love

For most people, you can't help but smile when petting a dog. They're just so loveable. And it actually helps reduce stress. Which is exactly what the newest K-9 member of the Baltimore Police Department is meant to do!

Birthday Bash

A woman celebrated her 94th birthday the same way she has the past few years - at the Washington Redskin's training camp! She's not only captured the attention of the managers but the team as well!

Final Thought

"No act of kindness, no matter how small, is ever wasted." - Aesop

Just remember that this week and maybe you can make someone else smile.

Enjoy the week ahead!

