Chesterfield Police arrest gas station robbery suspect

Chesterfield Police have arrested a man they say robbed a Shell gas station.

The robbery happened around 6:15 p.m. on Saturday at 2320 Willis Road.

Police said Daniel Fernandez, 34, of Chesterfield County, went in the building and demanded money and cigarettes. No weapon was shown and he ran off with the money and cigarettes.

Officials were given his license plate and found him in the area. Fernandez tried to get away from police when they attempted to stop him.

Police arrested Fernandez a little before 9 p.m. on Saturday.

Fernandez is charged with robbery and eluding police. He is being held at the Chesterfield County Jail without bond.

Police are still investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12