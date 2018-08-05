UK trade minister says 'no deal' Brexit more likely than not - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

UK trade minister says 'no deal' Brexit more likely than not

(Sebastien Nogier, pool via AP). French President Emmanuel Macron, right, meets with British Prime Minister Theresa May to discuss Brexit issues at the Fort de Bregancon in Bornes-les-Mimosas, southern France, Friday Aug. 3, 2018. (Sebastien Nogier, pool via AP). French President Emmanuel Macron, right, meets with British Prime Minister Theresa May to discuss Brexit issues at the Fort de Bregancon in Bornes-les-Mimosas, southern France, Friday Aug. 3, 2018.
(Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool via AP). Bank of England Governor, Mark Carney, speaks during a media conference to present the central bank's quarterly Inflation Report, in London, Thursday Aug. 2, 2018. The Bank of England raised its main interest rate for ... (Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool via AP). Bank of England Governor, Mark Carney, speaks during a media conference to present the central bank's quarterly Inflation Report, in London, Thursday Aug. 2, 2018. The Bank of England raised its main interest rate for ...
(Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool via AP). Bank of England Governor, Mark Carney, speaks during a media conference to present the central bank's quarterly Inflation Report, in London, Thursday Aug. 2, 2018. The Bank of England raised its main interest rate for ... (Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool via AP). Bank of England Governor, Mark Carney, speaks during a media conference to present the central bank's quarterly Inflation Report, in London, Thursday Aug. 2, 2018. The Bank of England raised its main interest rate for ...
(Sebastien Nogier, pool via AP). French President Emmanuel Macron, right, meets with British Prime Minister Theresa May to discuss Brexit issues at the Fort de Bregancon in Bornes-les-Mimosas, southern France, Friday Aug. 3, 2018. (Sebastien Nogier, pool via AP). French President Emmanuel Macron, right, meets with British Prime Minister Theresa May to discuss Brexit issues at the Fort de Bregancon in Bornes-les-Mimosas, southern France, Friday Aug. 3, 2018.

LONDON (AP) - Britain's international trade minister says it's likely the U.K. will fail to agree upon a divorce deal with the European Union before it leaves the bloc next March.

Trade Secretary Liam Fox told the Sunday Times newspaper that "intransigence" by EU officials "is pushing us towards no deal." He put the chance of Britain crashing out without a deal at 60 percent.

Divorce talks have stalled, and the British government is trying to heap pressure on the other 27 EU nations to compromise by stressing the economic harm from a "no-deal" Brexit that imposes tariffs and other barriers on U.K.-EU trade.

The bloc says Britain has failed to make realistic proposals. British Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative government is split over how close an economic relationship it should seek with the bloc.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • The BrexitThe BrexitMore>>

  • UK trade minister says 'no deal' Brexit more likely than not

    UK trade minister says 'no deal' Brexit more likely than not

    Sunday, August 5 2018 5:11 AM EDT2018-08-05 09:11:13 GMT
    Sunday, August 5 2018 5:32 AM EDT2018-08-05 09:32:54 GMT
    (Sebastien Nogier, pool via AP). French President Emmanuel Macron, right, meets with British Prime Minister Theresa May to discuss Brexit issues at the Fort de Bregancon in Bornes-les-Mimosas, southern France, Friday Aug. 3, 2018.(Sebastien Nogier, pool via AP). French President Emmanuel Macron, right, meets with British Prime Minister Theresa May to discuss Brexit issues at the Fort de Bregancon in Bornes-les-Mimosas, southern France, Friday Aug. 3, 2018.
    Britain's international trade minister says it's likely the U.K. will fail to agree a divorce deal with the European Union before it leaves the bloc next year.More >>
    Britain's international trade minister says it's likely the U.K. will fail to agree a divorce deal with the European Union before it leaves the bloc next year.More >>

  • Britain looks to growing Asian markets for post-Brexit era

    Britain looks to growing Asian markets for post-Brexit era

    Wednesday, August 1 2018 4:06 AM EDT2018-08-01 08:06:06 GMT
    Wednesday, August 1 2018 4:56 AM EDT2018-08-01 08:56:10 GMT
    (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko). In this Tuesday, July 31, 2018, photo, Britain's Secretary of State for International Trade Liam Fox, left, shakes hands with Japanese Minister of Economic Revitalization Toshimitsu Motegi during their meeting in Tokyo. Fox s...(AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko). In this Tuesday, July 31, 2018, photo, Britain's Secretary of State for International Trade Liam Fox, left, shakes hands with Japanese Minister of Economic Revitalization Toshimitsu Motegi during their meeting in Tokyo. Fox s...
    British Trade Secretary Liam Fox says the United Kingdom wants to align itself with Asia's growing economies as it prepares to leave the European Union.More >>
    British Trade Secretary Liam Fox says the United Kingdom wants to align itself with Asia's growing economies as it prepares to leave the European Union.More >>

  • In Paris, British foreign minister tries to sell Brexit plan

    In Paris, British foreign minister tries to sell Brexit plan

    Tuesday, July 31 2018 5:39 AM EDT2018-07-31 09:39:52 GMT
    Tuesday, July 31 2018 5:41 AM EDT2018-07-31 09:41:12 GMT
    French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves le Drian and his newly appointed British counterpart, Jeremy Hunt, are holding their first working meeting in Paris.More >>
    French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves le Drian and his newly appointed British counterpart, Jeremy Hunt, are holding their first working meeting in Paris.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly