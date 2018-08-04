Appalachian League

Red Sox manager Alex Cora was ejected one pitch into the bottom of the first inning for arguing after an inside pitch to Mookie Betts.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora was ejected one pitch into the bottom of the first inning for arguing after an inside pitch to Mookie Betts.

(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey). Former wide receiver Terrell Owens holds a street sign after a road was named for him following his Pro Football Hall of Fame speech, Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018, in Chattanooga, Tenn. Instead of speaking at the Hall of Fame events...

Terrell Owens got his jacket and approximately 3,000 adoring fans to help him celebrate his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame all by himself at his alma mater hours before the other seven members of this... More >>