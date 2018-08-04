Appalachian League

By The Associated Press
|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Princeton (Rays)
|26
|14
|.650
|-
|Bluefield (Blue Jays)
|26
|18
|.591
|2
|Danville (Braves)
|23
|20
|.535
|4½
|Pulaski (Yankees)
|19
|25
|.432
|9
|Burlington (Royals)
|13
|28
|.317
|13½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Elizabethton (Twins)
|24
|15
|.615
|-
|Kingsport (Mets)
|23
|19
|.548
|2½
|Johnson City (Cardinals)
|20
|21
|.488
|5
|Bristol (Pirates)
|18
|24
|.429
|7½
|Greeneville (Reds)
|17
|25
|.405
|8½
|Saturday's Games
Bluefield 5, Danville 0
Danville 3, Bluefield 1
Princeton at Burlington, ppd.
Princeton at Burlington, ppd.
Kingsport 14, Bristol 6
Johnson City 18, Greeneville 10
Pulaski 1, Elizabethton 0
|Sunday's Games
Bristol at Kingsport, 4 p.m.
Johnson City at Greeneville, 5 p.m.
Princeton at Burlington, 6 p.m.
Danville at Bluefield, 6:05 p.m.
Elizabethton at Pulaski, 7 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Johnson City at Bristol, Game 1, 6 p.m.
Johnson City at Bristol, Game 2, TBD
Kingsport at Elizabethton, 7 p.m.
Pulaski at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Burlington at Danville, 7 p.m.
Greeneville at Bluefield, 7:05 p.m.
