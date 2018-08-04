Appalachian League - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Appalachian League

By The Associated Press

At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Princeton (Rays) 26 14 .650 -
Bluefield (Blue Jays) 26 18 .591 2
Danville (Braves) 23 20 .535
Pulaski (Yankees) 19 25 .432 9
Burlington (Royals) 13 28 .317 13½
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Elizabethton (Twins) 24 15 .615 -
Kingsport (Mets) 23 19 .548
Johnson City (Cardinals) 19 21 .475
Bristol (Pirates) 18 24 .429
Greeneville (Reds) 17 24 .415 8

Saturday's Games

Bluefield 5, Danville 0

Danville 3, Bluefield 1

Princeton at Burlington, ppd.

Princeton at Burlington, ppd.

Kingsport 14, Bristol 6

Johnson City at Greeneville, 7 p.m.

Pulaski 1, Elizabethton 0

Sunday's Games

Bristol at Kingsport, 4 p.m.

Johnson City at Greeneville, 5 p.m.

Princeton at Burlington, 6 p.m.

Danville at Bluefield, 6:05 p.m.

Elizabethton at Pulaski, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

Johnson City at Bristol, Game 1, 6 p.m.

Johnson City at Bristol, Game 2, TBD

Kingsport at Elizabethton, 7 p.m.

Pulaski at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Burlington at Danville, 7 p.m.

Greeneville at Bluefield, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • SportsMore>>

  • Boston manager Alex Cora tossed in 1st inning vs. Yankees

    Boston manager Alex Cora tossed in 1st inning vs. Yankees

    Friday, August 3 2018 7:57 PM EDT2018-08-03 23:57:52 GMT
    Friday, August 3 2018 11:49 PM EDT2018-08-04 03:49:26 GMT
    Red Sox manager Alex Cora was ejected one pitch into the bottom of the first inning for arguing after an inside pitch to Mookie Betts.More >>
    Red Sox manager Alex Cora was ejected one pitch into the bottom of the first inning for arguing after an inside pitch to Mookie Betts.More >>

  • Terrell Owens enjoys his personal induction far from Canton

    Terrell Owens enjoys his personal induction far from Canton

    Saturday, August 4 2018 6:40 PM EDT2018-08-04 22:40:07 GMT
    Sunday, August 5 2018 12:28 AM EDT2018-08-05 04:28:35 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey). Former wide receiver Terrell Owens holds a street sign after a road was named for him following his Pro Football Hall of Fame speech, Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018, in Chattanooga, Tenn. Instead of speaking at the Hall of Fame events...(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey). Former wide receiver Terrell Owens holds a street sign after a road was named for him following his Pro Football Hall of Fame speech, Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018, in Chattanooga, Tenn. Instead of speaking at the Hall of Fame events...
    Terrell Owens got his jacket and approximately 3,000 adoring fans to help him celebrate his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame all by himself at his alma mater hours before the other seven members of this...More >>
    Terrell Owens got his jacket and approximately 3,000 adoring fans to help him celebrate his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame all by himself at his alma mater hours before the other seven members of this year's class in Canton, Ohio.More >>

  • Johnny Manziel throws 4 interceptions in CFL debut

    Johnny Manziel throws 4 interceptions in CFL debut

    Friday, August 3 2018 9:22 PM EDT2018-08-04 01:22:57 GMT
    Saturday, August 4 2018 2:49 PM EDT2018-08-04 18:49:10 GMT
    (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP). Montreal Alouettes quarterback Johnny Manziel (2) is hit by Hamilton Tiger-Cats defensive end Jason Neill (96) during the first half of a Canadian Football League game Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, in Montreal.(Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP). Montreal Alouettes quarterback Johnny Manziel (2) is hit by Hamilton Tiger-Cats defensive end Jason Neill (96) during the first half of a Canadian Football League game Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, in Montreal.
    Jonny Manziel threw four interceptions in the first half of his Canadian Football League debut, with his Montreal Alouettes trailing the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 38-3 at the break.More >>
    Jonny Manziel threw four interceptions in the first half of his Canadian Football League debut, with his Montreal Alouettes trailing the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 38-3 at the break.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly