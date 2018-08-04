DC United rallies to tie Impact, 1-1 - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

DC United rallies to tie Impact, 1-1

MONTREAL (AP) - Yamil Asad scored in the 70th minute to give D.C. United and new star striker Wayne Rooney a 1-1 draw with the Montreal Impact on Saturday night.

The Washington club tied it when Luciano Acosta slipped the ball toward two onrushing teammates, with Asad getting there just ahead of Rooney to slot it inside the near post for his ninth of the season.

Coming off a win over Colorado on Rooney's first MLS goal, D.C. is 2-2-1 since the former Manchester United star signed with the club, which sits last in the Eastern Conference at 4-9-6. Rooney had several chances, including a shot from inside the penalty area in the 65th minute that goalkeeper Evan Bush pushed over the bar.

Matteo Mancosu scored early for Montreal (9-13-1).

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • SportsMore>>

  • Boston manager Alex Cora tossed in 1st inning vs. Yankees

    Boston manager Alex Cora tossed in 1st inning vs. Yankees

    Friday, August 3 2018 7:57 PM EDT2018-08-03 23:57:52 GMT
    Friday, August 3 2018 11:49 PM EDT2018-08-04 03:49:26 GMT
    Red Sox manager Alex Cora was ejected one pitch into the bottom of the first inning for arguing after an inside pitch to Mookie Betts.More >>
    Red Sox manager Alex Cora was ejected one pitch into the bottom of the first inning for arguing after an inside pitch to Mookie Betts.More >>

  • Johnny Manziel throws 4 interceptions in CFL debut

    Johnny Manziel throws 4 interceptions in CFL debut

    Friday, August 3 2018 9:22 PM EDT2018-08-04 01:22:57 GMT
    Saturday, August 4 2018 2:49 PM EDT2018-08-04 18:49:10 GMT
    (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP). Montreal Alouettes quarterback Johnny Manziel (2) is hit by Hamilton Tiger-Cats defensive end Jason Neill (96) during the first half of a Canadian Football League game Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, in Montreal.(Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP). Montreal Alouettes quarterback Johnny Manziel (2) is hit by Hamilton Tiger-Cats defensive end Jason Neill (96) during the first half of a Canadian Football League game Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, in Montreal.
    Jonny Manziel threw four interceptions in the first half of his Canadian Football League debut, with his Montreal Alouettes trailing the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 38-3 at the break.More >>
    Jonny Manziel threw four interceptions in the first half of his Canadian Football League debut, with his Montreal Alouettes trailing the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 38-3 at the break.More >>

  • Astros edge Dodgers in World Series rematch

    Astros edge Dodgers in World Series rematch

    Saturday, August 4 2018 1:28 AM EDT2018-08-04 05:28:09 GMT
    Saturday, August 4 2018 1:56 PM EDT2018-08-04 17:56:04 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill). Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander throws during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, in Los Angeles.(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill). Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander throws during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, in Los Angeles.
    Verlander, Springer make Astros victory over Dodgers look like last year's World Series.More >>
    Verlander, Springer make Astros victory over Dodgers look like last year's World Series.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly