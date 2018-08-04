Denny Hamlin Cup wins pole at Watkins Glen - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Denny Hamlin Cup wins pole at Watkins Glen

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (AP) - Denny Hamlin has won the NASCAR Cup pole at Watkins Glen International.

Hamlin traversed the 2.45-mile layout at 125.534 mph to take the top spot in the No. 11 Toyota, ahead of Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Kyle Busch. It's Hamlin's 27th career pole in Cup.

Chase Elliott, who topped the first round of qualifying, will start third in the No. 9 Chevy, followed by Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Larson.

Joey Logano, who won the Xfinity race moments earlier, qualified sixth, followed by Aric Almirola, AJ Allmendinger, Erik Jones, Kasey Kahne, Ryan Blaney and Michael McDowell.

Truex and seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson fought to get back in the top 12 at the end of the opening round after dropping out. Truex climbed to fourth, dropping Johnson to 13th and out of the running for the 10-minute second round.

Kevin Harvick, tied with Busch for the series lead with six wins, also failed to advance and will start 16th.

More AP auto racing: www.racing.ap.org

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • SportsMore>>

  • Boston manager Alex Cora tossed in 1st inning vs. Yankees

    Boston manager Alex Cora tossed in 1st inning vs. Yankees

    Friday, August 3 2018 7:57 PM EDT2018-08-03 23:57:52 GMT
    Friday, August 3 2018 11:49 PM EDT2018-08-04 03:49:26 GMT
    Red Sox manager Alex Cora was ejected one pitch into the bottom of the first inning for arguing after an inside pitch to Mookie Betts.More >>
    Red Sox manager Alex Cora was ejected one pitch into the bottom of the first inning for arguing after an inside pitch to Mookie Betts.More >>

  • Johnny Manziel throws 4 interceptions in CFL debut

    Johnny Manziel throws 4 interceptions in CFL debut

    Friday, August 3 2018 9:22 PM EDT2018-08-04 01:22:57 GMT
    Saturday, August 4 2018 2:49 PM EDT2018-08-04 18:49:10 GMT
    (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP). Montreal Alouettes quarterback Johnny Manziel (2) is hit by Hamilton Tiger-Cats defensive end Jason Neill (96) during the first half of a Canadian Football League game Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, in Montreal.(Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP). Montreal Alouettes quarterback Johnny Manziel (2) is hit by Hamilton Tiger-Cats defensive end Jason Neill (96) during the first half of a Canadian Football League game Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, in Montreal.
    Jonny Manziel threw four interceptions in the first half of his Canadian Football League debut, with his Montreal Alouettes trailing the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 38-3 at the break.More >>
    Jonny Manziel threw four interceptions in the first half of his Canadian Football League debut, with his Montreal Alouettes trailing the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 38-3 at the break.More >>

  • Astros edge Dodgers in World Series rematch

    Astros edge Dodgers in World Series rematch

    Saturday, August 4 2018 1:28 AM EDT2018-08-04 05:28:09 GMT
    Saturday, August 4 2018 1:56 PM EDT2018-08-04 17:56:04 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill). Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander throws during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, in Los Angeles.(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill). Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander throws during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, in Los Angeles.
    Verlander, Springer make Astros victory over Dodgers look like last year's World Series.More >>
    Verlander, Springer make Astros victory over Dodgers look like last year's World Series.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly