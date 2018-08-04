Chesterfield mom battling breast cancer shaves head on Facebook Live, raises awareness

A Chesterfield mother battling breast cancer shaved her head on Facebook Live to spread awareness about various causes close to her heart.



47-year-old Kim Wright was diagnosed with breast cancer and started chemotherapy a week and a half ago.



Wright decided to shave her head before she lost her hair, but she also wanted to talk about some other causes.



Last year, Wright's 14-year-old daughter fell ill abruptly. Her daughter had sudden onset depression, and she refused to eat. She was diagnosed with "PANS", otherwise known as Pediatric Acute-onset Neuropsychiatric Syndrome, which can cause anxiety and depression.



Wright says watching her daughter battle that condition was hard, but she got through it, thanks to a local advocate named Jessica Gavin.

Kim Wright, "She called around the country trying to find my daughter, Kaelin, a doctor when we were at a very low point, and I owe her a lot. And she said she would not stop until my daughter was well."



Wright's hair will be donated to an organization for children's wigs.

