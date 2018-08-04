Petersburg mobile home fire leaves man dead

One man was killed. (Source: NBC12)

A mobile home fire in Petersburg left one man dead Saturday morning.

Fire crews were called around 10:08 a.m. to 2120 County Drive at the Sunset Mobile Home Park.

The Sunset Mobile Home Park's property manager told NBC12's Eric Perry, the man was 74 years old and had lived at the trailer park for more than 30 years.

The fire is under investigation.

No additional details were available.

