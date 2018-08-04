Petersburg mobile home fire leaves man dead

A mobile home fire in Petersburg left one man dead Saturday morning.More >>
A mobile home fire in Petersburg left one man dead Saturday morning.More >>
The Robert E. Lee monument, located on Monument Avenue, has been vandalized either late Friday night or early Saturday morning.More >>
The Robert E. Lee monument, located on Monument Avenue, has been vandalized either late Friday night or early Saturday morning.More >>
People are evacuating from Blackwater Creek Trail in Lynchburg because the College Lake Dam may fail.More >>
People are evacuating from Blackwater Creek Trail in Lynchburg because the College Lake Dam may fail.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
VDOT crews are patching up part of Petersburg Road that washed away during this week's rain.More >>
VDOT crews are patching up part of Petersburg Road that washed away during this week's rain.More >>
President Donald Trump is turning his wrath on basketball superstar LeBron James.More >>
President Donald Trump is turning his wrath on basketball superstar LeBron James.More >>
Curtis Gilbert Collman II, 41, has been charged with neglect that led to the death of a dependent and possession of meth.More >>
Curtis Gilbert Collman II, 41, has been charged with neglect that led to the death of a dependent and possession of meth.More >>
Hurricane Hector maintained strength as a powerful Category 3 storm in the Eastern Pacific overnight as it continued moving closer to the Central Pacific.More >>
Hurricane Hector maintained strength as a powerful Category 3 storm in the Eastern Pacific overnight as it continued moving closer to the Central Pacific.More >>