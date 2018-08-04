Appalachian League - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Appalachian League

By The Associated Press

At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Princeton (Rays) 26 14 .650 -
Bluefield (Blue Jays) 25 17 .595 2
Danville (Braves) 22 19 .537
Pulaski (Yankees) 18 25 .419
Burlington (Royals) 13 28 .317 13½
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Elizabethton (Twins) 24 14 .632 -
Kingsport (Mets) 22 19 .537
Johnson City (Cardinals) 19 21 .475 6
Bristol (Pirates) 18 23 .439
Greeneville (Reds) 17 24 .415

Saturday's Games

Danville at Bluefield, Game 1, 4 p.m.

Danville at Bluefield, Game 2, TBD

Princeton at Burlington, Game 1, 4 p.m.

Princeton at Burlington, Game 2, TBD

Bristol at Kingsport, 6:30 p.m.

Johnson City at Greeneville, 7 p.m.

Elizabethton at Pulaski, 7 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Bristol at Kingsport, 4 p.m.

Johnson City at Greeneville, 5 p.m.

Princeton at Burlington, 6 p.m.

Danville at Bluefield, 6:05 p.m.

Elizabethton at Pulaski, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

Johnson City at Bristol, Game 1, 6 p.m.

Johnson City at Bristol, Game 2, TBD

Kingsport at Elizabethton, 7 p.m.

Pulaski at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Burlington at Danville, 7 p.m.

Greeneville at Bluefield, 7:05 p.m.

