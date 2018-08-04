Trump tries to dunk on LeBron James, says 'I like Mike' - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Trump tries to dunk on LeBron James, says 'I like Mike'

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) - President Donald Trump is turning his wrath on basketball superstar LeBron James.

Trump tweeted late Friday that James was interviewed "by the dumbest man on television," CNN anchor Don Lemon, but that he "made Lebron look smart, which isn't easy to do."

The president ended his tweet by saying "I like Mike!" - seeming to side with Michael Jordan in the debate over whether he or James is the greatest NBA player of all time.

James has long been critical of Trump. In his interview with Lemon, he said he'd consider running for president if he believed he was the only person who could stop Trump from being re-elected.

James had just opened a school for underprivileged children in Ohio. Trump is traveling to Ohio on Saturday for a campaign rally.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • France's first baby panda celebrates one-year anniversary

    France's first baby panda celebrates one-year anniversary

    Saturday, August 4 2018 6:58 AM EDT2018-08-04 10:58:27 GMT
    Saturday, August 4 2018 10:04 AM EDT2018-08-04 14:04:48 GMT
    (ZooParc de Beauval via AP). France's first baby panda Yuan Meng celebrates his first birthday with a birthday cake composed of bamboo, honey, apples, oranges, strawberries and lemons, at the ZooParc de Beauval in Beauval, central France, Saturday Aug....(ZooParc de Beauval via AP). France's first baby panda Yuan Meng celebrates his first birthday with a birthday cake composed of bamboo, honey, apples, oranges, strawberries and lemons, at the ZooParc de Beauval in Beauval, central France, Saturday Aug....
    France's first baby panda celebrates his one-year anniversary Saturday with a birthday cake composed of bamboo, honey, apples and other adapted food.More >>
    France's first baby panda celebrates his one-year anniversary Saturday with a birthday cake composed of bamboo, honey, apples and other adapted food.More >>

  • Ai Weiwei says Chinese authorities raze his Beijing studio

    Ai Weiwei says Chinese authorities raze his Beijing studio

    Friday, August 3 2018 11:53 PM EDT2018-08-04 03:53:01 GMT
    Saturday, August 4 2018 8:59 AM EDT2018-08-04 12:59:18 GMT
    Chinese artist Ai Weiwei says authorities have begun razing his Beijing studio.More >>
    Chinese artist Ai Weiwei says authorities have begun razing his Beijing studio.More >>

  • New FX series chance to tell Latino stories from inside out

    New FX series chance to tell Latino stories from inside out

    Friday, August 3 2018 6:57 PM EDT2018-08-03 22:57:29 GMT
    Saturday, August 4 2018 8:58 AM EDT2018-08-04 12:58:56 GMT
    (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP). Kurt Sutter, co-creator/executive producer/writer, participates in the "Mayans M.C." panel during the FX Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton hotel on Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, in Beve...(Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP). Kurt Sutter, co-creator/executive producer/writer, participates in the "Mayans M.C." panel during the FX Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton hotel on Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, in Beve...
    The co-creator of a new series featuring Latino characters that are violent criminals is at its core about a family, albeit a damaged one that lives outside the parameters of normal society.More >>
    The co-creator of a new series featuring Latino characters that are violent criminals is at its core about a family, albeit a damaged one that lives outside the parameters of normal society.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly