Capitol Police are now investigating after the Robert E. Lee monument on Monument Avenue was vandalized either late Friday night or early Saturday morning.

"BLM" was written in red on the base, and red paint was also splattered on the statue.

The Department of General Services, has been contacted, and clean up of the monument will be scheduled.

This is a developing story.

