Paint on Robert E. Lee Monument removed, incident weighs on minds

The red paint has been removed after the Robert E. Lee monument on Monument Avenue was vandalized either late Friday night or early Saturday morning.

"BLM" was written in red on the base, and red paint was also splattered on the statue.

"These were not just soldiers, they were family members. Sons, fathers grandfathers." Barry Isenhour said.

Many neighbors say they are shocked to see this vandalism, others say they're not surprised it happened.

Dozens of people flocked to Monument Avenue after hearing someone sprayed red paint all over the statue.

Steve Nuckolls lives in the area and says he saw the damage and called police Saturday morning.

"We believe very much that this is a national landmark. We believe it is a jewel for the city of Richmond." Nuckolls said.

Monument Avenue is no stranger to vandalism. The Jefferson Davis Monument has been hit several times.

"It's disheartening and frustrating that anyone would act like that," Nuckolls said.

Investigators said whoever did this one, used a high-pressure sprayer filled with red paint.

Isenhour says he believes the meaning behind the monuments is misunderstood.

"The monuments were put up by the people of Virginia. These were not state functioned monuments. They were put up by private donations by the citizens of Richmond and Virginia." Isenhour said.

It's just one week away from the anniversary of the deadly white supremacy rally in Charlottesville and longtime Richmond resident Whitney Beck says she's not surprised.

"How do we create the space where everyone can say what they want to say, and how do we do that safely?" Beck said.

In fact, this school teacher says she has to remind her students to think about the time period when the monuments were erected.

"We don't fully understand the context of the people who put these monuments up. We don't fully understand where they were and what they were thinking," Beck said. "The history doesn't go away. It's still here, so there needs to be some sort of a compromise."

The Department of General Services has been contacted. Clean up is underway, but officials say it might not be done by the end of the day.

Capitol Police said the device used to vandalize the monument was some type of high-pressure sprayer. They ask for anyone who sees one thrown out in their yard or garbage to call 804-786-2568 and ask for the investigator on duty.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12