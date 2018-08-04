Saudi Arabia resumes oil shipments through Red Sea strait - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Saudi Arabia resumes oil shipments through Red Sea strait

CAIRO (AP) - Saudi Arabia says it will resume oil shipments through the Bab al-Mandeb strait after they were temporarily halted following attacks by Yemen's Shiite rebels.

Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih is quoted by the official Saudi Press Agency as saying shipments through the narrow strait, which links the Gulf of Aden to the Red Sea, will resume Saturday.

He says the Saudi-led coalition, which has been at war with the rebels since March 2015, took the "necessary measures" to ensure the security of the shipments, without elaborating.

Saudi Arabia's state oil company suspended shipments on July 26 after the rebels fired on two oil tankers, causing minimal damage to one of them.

The Bab al-Mandeb strait is only about 20 miles (30 kilometers) wide.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Ai Weiwei says China authorities raze his Beijing studio

    Ai Weiwei says China authorities raze his Beijing studio

    Friday, August 3 2018 11:53 PM EDT2018-08-04 03:53:01 GMT
    Saturday, August 4 2018 7:39 AM EDT2018-08-04 11:39:32 GMT
    Chinese artist Ai Weiwei says authorities have begun razing his Beijing studio.More >>
    Chinese artist Ai Weiwei says authorities have begun razing his Beijing studio.More >>

  • France's first baby panda celebrates one-year anniversary

    France's first baby panda celebrates one-year anniversary

    Saturday, August 4 2018 6:58 AM EDT2018-08-04 10:58:27 GMT
    Saturday, August 4 2018 7:39 AM EDT2018-08-04 11:39:05 GMT
    (ZooParc de Beauval via AP). France's first baby panda Yuan Meng celebrates his first birthday with a birthday cake composed of bamboo, honey, apples, oranges, strawberries and lemons, at the ZooParc de Beauval in Beauval, central France, Saturday Aug....(ZooParc de Beauval via AP). France's first baby panda Yuan Meng celebrates his first birthday with a birthday cake composed of bamboo, honey, apples, oranges, strawberries and lemons, at the ZooParc de Beauval in Beauval, central France, Saturday Aug....
    France's first baby panda celebrates his one-year anniversary Saturday with a birthday cake composed of bamboo, honey, apples and other adapted food.More >>
    France's first baby panda celebrates his one-year anniversary Saturday with a birthday cake composed of bamboo, honey, apples and other adapted food.More >>

  • Weinstein lawyers: Accuser's emails show rapport, not rape

    Weinstein lawyers: Accuser's emails show rapport, not rape

    Friday, August 3 2018 12:04 PM EDT2018-08-03 16:04:39 GMT
    Saturday, August 4 2018 7:23 AM EDT2018-08-04 11:23:42 GMT
    Harvey Weinstein's lawyers want a New York court to throw out sexual assault charges against him.More >>
    Harvey Weinstein's lawyers want a New York court to throw out sexual assault charges against him.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly