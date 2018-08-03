Part of Petersburg Road washed out by heavy rain, repairs underway

The heavy rain overwhelmed pipes under Petersburg Road, causing part of it to wash out. (Source: NBC12)

Some parts of Central Virginia are still dealing with weather-related headaches.

Over in Powhatan, VDOT crews are patching up part of Petersburg Road that washed away during this week's rain. Crews won't finish repairs until next week.

Tuesday night's heavy rain overwhelmed pipes underneath the road, causing the soil to erode and a section of road to wash out. VDOT closed off both lanes of Petersburg Road in the area while they work to patch things up.

If your drive from Chesterfield takes you through Petersburg Road VDOT has a detour to help you get around the road work. The 10-minute detour takes you from Pilkington Road, to Clayville Road, to Genito Road. This puts you out on the other side of Petersburg road.

