Appalachian League

By The Associated Press
|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Princeton (Rays)
|26
|14
|.650
|-
|Bluefield (Blue Jays)
|25
|17
|.595
|2
|Danville (Braves)
|22
|19
|.537
|4½
|Pulaski (Yankees)
|18
|25
|.419
|9½
|Burlington (Royals)
|13
|28
|.317
|13½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Elizabethton (Twins)
|24
|14
|.632
|-
|Kingsport (Mets)
|21
|19
|.525
|4
|Johnson City (Cardinals)
|18
|21
|.462
|6½
|Bristol (Pirates)
|18
|22
|.450
|7
|Greeneville (Reds)
|17
|23
|.425
|8
|Friday's Games
Bristol at Kingsport, 6:30 p.m.
Johnson City at Greeneville, 7 p.m.
Princeton at Burlington, ppd.
Elizabethton 7, Pulaski 6
Danville at Bluefield, ppd.
|Saturday's Games
Princeton at Burlington, 6:30 p.m.
Bristol at Kingsport, 6:30 p.m.
Johnson City at Greeneville, 7 p.m.
Elizabethton at Pulaski, 7 p.m.
Danville at Bluefield, 7:05 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Bristol at Kingsport, 4 p.m.
Johnson City at Greeneville, 5 p.m.
Princeton at Burlington, 6 p.m.
Danville at Bluefield, 6:05 p.m.
Elizabethton at Pulaski, 7 p.m.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
