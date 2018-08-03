Boston manager Alex Cora tossed in 1st inning vs. Yankees

BOSTON (AP) - Red Sox manager Alex Cora was ejected one pitch into the bottom of the first inning for arguing after an inside pitch to Mookie Betts.
Both benches were warned when Luis Severino threw a fastball high and inside to Betts on his first pitch. In the top of the first, New York leadoff batter Brett Gardner was hit by a pitch from Boston's Rick Porcello and took a moment to stare down the right-hander on his way to first base. There was no warning issued.
When Severino sent Betts scrambling to get out of the way, home plate umpire Adam Hamari wasted no time issuing warnings to both dugouts.
Cora stormed out of the dugout and got in the face of Hamari, who quickly signaled the ejection as Boston fans booed loudly. The first-year manager, who had never been ejected, continued to let Hamari have it before crew chief Phil Cuzzi separated him from Hamari and guided him back toward the dugout.
The ejection followed Boston's 15-7 rout of New York in Thursday's series opener, which gave the Red Sox a season-high 6 ½-game lead in the AL East.
___
