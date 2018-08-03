Boston manager Alex Cora tossed in 1st inning vs. Yankees - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Boston manager Alex Cora tossed in 1st inning vs. Yankees

BOSTON (AP) - Red Sox manager Alex Cora was ejected one pitch into the bottom of the first inning for arguing after an inside pitch to Mookie Betts.

Both benches were warned when Luis Severino threw a fastball high and inside to Betts on his first pitch. In the top of the first, New York leadoff batter Brett Gardner was hit by a pitch from Boston's Rick Porcello and took a moment to stare down the right-hander on his way to first base. There was no warning issued.

When Severino sent Betts scrambling to get out of the way, home plate umpire Adam Hamari wasted no time issuing warnings to both dugouts.

Cora stormed out of the dugout and got in the face of Hamari, who quickly signaled the ejection as Boston fans booed loudly. The first-year manager, who had never been ejected, continued to let Hamari have it before crew chief Phil Cuzzi separated him from Hamari and guided him back toward the dugout.

The ejection followed Boston's 15-7 rout of New York in Thursday's series opener, which gave the Red Sox a season-high 6 ½-game lead in the AL East.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Lady Gaga collaborator known as Zombie Boy dead at 32

    Lady Gaga collaborator known as Zombie Boy dead at 32

    Friday, August 3 2018 11:44 AM EDT2018-08-03 15:44:23 GMT
    Friday, August 3 2018 10:53 PM EDT2018-08-04 02:53:23 GMT
    (AP Photo/Felipe Dana). FILE - In this Saturday, June 4, 2011 file photo, Canadian model Rick Genest, aka Zombie Boy, appears on the runway during a fashion show in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. On Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, the agency that represents Genest, kno...(AP Photo/Felipe Dana). FILE - In this Saturday, June 4, 2011 file photo, Canadian model Rick Genest, aka Zombie Boy, appears on the runway during a fashion show in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. On Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, the agency that represents Genest, kno...
    A talent agency has confirmed the death of a Quebec model known for his head-to-toe tattoos and participation in the Lady Gaga music video "Born This Way.".More >>
    A talent agency has confirmed the death of a Quebec model known for his head-to-toe tattoos and participation in the Lady Gaga music video "Born This Way.".More >>

  • FX CEO: Viewers in danger of peak TV's story overload

    FX CEO: Viewers in danger of peak TV's story overload

    Friday, August 3 2018 4:31 PM EDT2018-08-03 20:31:55 GMT
    Friday, August 3 2018 10:33 PM EDT2018-08-04 02:33:17 GMT
    FX's top executive says television is in danger of storytelling overload with diminishing returns to viewers.More >>
    FX's top executive says television is in danger of storytelling overload with diminishing returns to viewers.More >>

  • 2 injured at Gordon Ramsay's restaurant in Las Vegas

    2 injured at Gordon Ramsay's restaurant in Las Vegas

    Friday, August 3 2018 9:43 PM EDT2018-08-04 01:43:07 GMT
    Friday, August 3 2018 9:47 PM EDT2018-08-04 01:47:55 GMT
    Two patrons of chef Gordon Ramsay's newest restaurant on the Las Vegas Strip were taken to a hospital for treatment for injuries involving a drink.More >>
    Two patrons of chef Gordon Ramsay's newest restaurant on the Las Vegas Strip were taken to a hospital for treatment for injuries involving a drink.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly