Travel woes force cancellation of Aces-Mystics game - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

By DOUG FEINBERG
AP Basketball Writer

The game between the Las Vegas Aces and Washington Mystics on Friday night has been canceled.

The decision was made about 1 1/2 hours before the scheduled tip-off in Washington.

Las Vegas had an adventure getting to Washington with travel woes causing the team to arrive in D.C. at 3 p.m. They were scheduled to take off from Las Vegas on Thursday afternoon, but their flight was delayed more than eight hours before being canceled.

The team scrambled to get on overnight flights that got the players to Dallas on Friday morning where they could connect to Washington.

The Aces then had to split their team up into groups to get on different flights in Texas with the last set of players boarding a flight that gets into Washington around 3 p.m. The WNBA moved the original tipoff back an hour to 8 p.m.

Fans already in the arena Friday night were given an autograph session with the Mystics players. All fans who had a ticket to the game will receive a complimentary ticket to a future Mystics game.

  Tyree leads balanced Thomas Dale in 2018

    Chris Tyree has amassed 27 college scholarship offers, getting his first before even playing a down of high school football. 2018 finds Tyree leading a balanced Knights team looking to push past nine wins, a total they've hit in each of the last four years.

  Redskins sign backup quarterback Colt McCoy to extension

    Friday, July 27 2018 11:55 AM EDT
    Colt McCoy (Source: Wikipedia)Colt McCoy (Source: Wikipedia)

    The Washington Redskins have signed backup quarterback Colt McCoy to an extension that keeps him under contract through the 2019 season.

  Injured Chicago Cubs fan feels 'lucky to be alive'

    Tuesday, July 31 2018 4:10 PM EDT
    A man, who was wearing a plastic bucket on his head when a large metal pin fell from Wrigley Field's centerfield scoreboard during a Chicago Cubs game, says he feels lucky to be alive.
