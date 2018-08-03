Andy Murray pulls out of Washington, Toronto tournaments - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Andy Murray pulls out of Washington, Toronto tournaments

WASHINGTON (AP) - Andy Murray has pulled out of his Citi Open quarterfinal after winning a trio of three-setters and lamenting a schedule that had him start his latest victory at midnight.

The three-time major champion withdrew Friday, citing fatigue, hours before he was supposed to face 19-year-old Alex de Minaur, who was given a walkover into the semifinals of the hard-court tuneup for the U.S. Open.

Murray's third-round victory over Marius Copil ended just past 3 a.m. on Friday. Afterward, Murray told a small group of reporters that he "potentially" could withdrew from the tournament.

He also announced Friday that he was going to skip next week's Toronto Masters.

Murray is working his way back into form after having surgery on his right hip and being sidelined for 11 months.

    Chris Tyree has amassed 27 college scholarship offers, getting his first before even playing a down of high school football. 2018 finds Tyree leading a balanced Knights team looking to push past nine wins, a total they've hit in each of the last four years.

    The Washington Redskins have signed backup quarterback Colt McCoy to an extension that keeps him under contract through the 2019 season.

