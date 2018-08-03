Appalachian League - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Appalachian League

By The Associated Press

At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Princeton (Rays) 26 14 .650 -
Bluefield (Blue Jays) 25 17 .595 2
Danville (Braves) 22 19 .537
Pulaski (Yankees) 18 24 .429 9
Burlington (Royals) 13 28 .317 13½
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Elizabethton (Twins) 23 14 .622 -
Kingsport (Mets) 21 19 .525
Johnson City (Cardinals) 18 21 .462 6
Bristol (Pirates) 18 22 .450
Greeneville (Reds) 17 23 .425

Friday's Games

Bristol at Kingsport, 6:30 p.m.

Johnson City at Greeneville, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Burlington, ppd.

Elizabethton at Pulaski, 7 p.m.

Danville at Bluefield, ppd.

Saturday's Games

Princeton at Burlington, 6:30 p.m.

Bristol at Kingsport, 6:30 p.m.

Johnson City at Greeneville, 7 p.m.

Elizabethton at Pulaski, 7 p.m.

Danville at Bluefield, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Bristol at Kingsport, 4 p.m.

Johnson City at Greeneville, 5 p.m.

Princeton at Burlington, 6 p.m.

Danville at Bluefield, 6:05 p.m.

Elizabethton at Pulaski, 7 p.m.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • SportsMore>>

  • Tyree leads balanced Thomas Dale in 2018

    Chris Tyree has amassed 27 college scholarship offers, getting his first before even playing a down of high school football. 2018 finds Tyree leading a balanced Knights team looking to push past nine wins, a total they've hit in each of the last four years.

    Chris Tyree has amassed 27 college scholarship offers, getting his first before even playing a down of high school football. 2018 finds Tyree leading a balanced Knights team looking to push past nine wins, a total they've hit in each of the last four years.

  • Redskins sign backup quarterback Colt McCoy to extension

    Redskins sign backup quarterback Colt McCoy to extension

    Friday, July 27 2018 11:55 AM EDT2018-07-27 15:55:21 GMT
    Colt McCoy (Source: Wikipedia)Colt McCoy (Source: Wikipedia)

    The Washington Redskins have signed backup quarterback Colt McCoy to an extension that keeps him under contract through the 2019 season.

    The Washington Redskins have signed backup quarterback Colt McCoy to an extension that keeps him under contract through the 2019 season.

  • Injured Chicago Cubs fan feels 'lucky to be alive'

    Injured Chicago Cubs fan feels 'lucky to be alive'

    Tuesday, July 31 2018 4:10 PM EDT2018-07-31 20:10:15 GMT
    Friday, August 3 2018 9:38 AM EDT2018-08-03 13:38:59 GMT
    A man, who was wearing a plastic bucket on his head when a large metal pin fell from Wrigley Field's centerfield scoreboard during a Chicago Cubs game, says he feels lucky to be alive.More >>
    •   
