Beauty queen resigns title rather than cover tattoos

PHELAN, Calif. (AP) - A beauty queen in the Southern California desert community of Phelan has given up her crown rather than cover up her tattoos.
Sierra Leyde didn't have tattoos when she was named Miss Phelan at age 17.
But she celebrated her 18th birthday with tattoos of flowers on her upper arm and shoulder, and a shark on her forearm.
The Phelan Chamber of Commerce then asked her to sign a contract saying she would keep the tattoos covered while in her sash and crown.
Leyde tells KCBS-TV she doesn't think she should have to cover up because tattoos are now normal, but she decided to drop her title.
The chamber says it has no issues with a Miss Phelan having tattoos, other than asking that they be covered during official events.
