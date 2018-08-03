Man fatally shoots himself after robbing pharmacy

A man shot himself shortly after robbing a CVS pharmacy located inside a Target Store in Stafford County.

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office was called to reports of an armed robbery just before 3 p.m. on Thursday.

Deputies say as Nathan Andrew Elliott, 45, of Stafford, walked up to the pharmacy, showed a handgun, demanded narcotics and left the store in a silver vehicle.

Deputies later found Elliott traveling along Richland Road.

A detective followed Elliott until he reached Hartwood Landing Lane where he abruptly stopped.

When confronted, Elliott stayed in his seat, pointed the gun at his own head and shot himself.

He was taken to Mary Washington Hospital and was pronounced dead.

