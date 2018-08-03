Dominion Energy to move forward with offshore wind project

A research vessel is in Norfolk to conduct the final ocean floor map so construction can begin. (Source: Dominion Energy)

Dominion Energy is moving forward with its plans for the first offshore wind project in the mid-Atlantic.

As the first part of the Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind project, two 6-megawatt turbines will be placed 27 miles off the coast of Virginia Beach with an expected operation time by December 2020.

The project could create 2,000 megawatts of carbon-free wind power to serve about 5,000 homes in Virginia and North Carolina.

This is part of Dominion Energy’s initiative to have 3,000 megawatts of solar and wind energy in development or use by 2022.

The company has partnered with Ørsted Energy of Denmark on the project.

