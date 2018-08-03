Henrico County offering $10 rabies vaccinations for pets

Heads up Henrico pet owners! Henrico County will be providing vaccines for dogs and cats for just $10. From 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, August 18 at the Henrico County Government Center, located at 4301 E. Parham Road.

Pet owners must register in advance and pay using cash at the cashier’s office in the Administration Building before seeing a veterinarian on the first level of the adjacent parking deck to receive a rabies vaccine, tag, and certificate.

Henrico dog licenses will also be available for $10. Licenses are valid for the life of the animal while the owner lives in Henrico and its rabies vaccinations are kept current.

Under Virginia law, dogs and cats 4 months of age and older must be vaccinated for rabies.

Officers will be available to discuss license and vaccination requirements.

For information, call the Animal Protection Unit at (804) 727-8801.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12