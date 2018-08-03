Hawaii judge evicts Oahu nudists from rental house

HONOLULU (AP) - A Hawaii judge has ordered the eviction of the tenants of an Oahu rental home that advertised naked parties and gained the ire of neighbors.
The judge sided with the property manager, citing lease violations, multiple disturbances and running a business out of the Nuuanu home, Hawaii News Now reported Thursday.
Neighbors have complained of the so-called Freedom House's loud parties, like naked yoga, and a fire that consumed a car. Neighbor David Brown said he frequently reported the parties to police.
An attorney for property manager Sakuma Realty said the home operated as an illegal business, which advertised online. The renters have denied that allegation.
"It's just a website that I decided that I could have to have people come together," tenant Brent Thomas said.
Tenant Amy Highmoor said the property manager and neighbors are retaliating because of their alternative lifestyle and her complaints about the home's condition.
"I'm a naturalist. This is my religion and I have a right to be nude," Highmoor said. "I am not offensive."
Lawyers for both sides will work out a moving date for the tenants.
___
Information from: KGMB-TV, http://www.hawaiinewsnow.com/
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
For an increasing number of Californians, wildfire season has turned into a series of life upheavalsMore >>
For an increasing number of Californians, wildfire season has turned into a series of life upheavalsMore >>
President Donald Trump is airing his many grievances against the press, calling them "the fake, fake disgusting news."More >>
President Donald Trump is airing his many grievances against the press, calling them "the fake, fake disgusting news."More >>
National Security Adviser John Bolton says President Donald Trump has directed a "vast, government-wide effort" to protect American elections after Russian attempts to interfere in 2016.More >>
National Security Adviser John Bolton says President Donald Trump has directed a "vast, government-wide effort" to protect American elections after Russian attempts to interfere in 2016.More >>
The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned to HawaiiMore >>
The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned to HawaiiMore >>
Scientists study flaws in rare blue diamonds to reveal their origin deep inside EarthMore >>
Scientists study flaws in rare blue diamonds to reveal their origin deep inside EarthMore >>
The remains of dozens of presumed American war dead are beginning their journey home decades after the end of the Korean WarMore >>
The remains of dozens of presumed American war dead are beginning their journey home decades after the end of the Korean WarMore >>
Firefighters struggling to contain a destructive Northern California wildfires found themselves facing a new blaze that erupted Tuesday and drove through a rural area near a national forestMore >>
Firefighters struggling to contain a destructive Northern California wildfires found themselves facing a new blaze that erupted Tuesday and drove through a rural area near a national forestMore >>
President Donald Trump wades into Florida politics, claims shoppers need to show a photo IDs to buy groceriesMore >>
President Donald Trump wades into Florida politics, claims shoppers need to show a photo IDs to buy groceriesMore >>