Michigan man fights ticket for turkey who moved into yard - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Michigan man fights ticket for turkey who moved into yard

GARDEN CITY, Mich. (AP) - A suburban Detroit man who found himself facing fines after a wild turkey moved into his overgrown backyard has made friends with the massive bird.

Garden City bans residents from keeping wild animals as pets. The city fined Johnston $100 for harboring the turkey and another $100 for dumping brush at his curb after he cleaned up his backyard in an effort to get the 30-pound turkey to leave.

The Detroit News reports that the city eventually dismissed the turkey ticket since Johnston wasn't keeping the animal as a pet. Johnston is still fighting the other one.

Meanwhile, the turkey remains in Johnston's yard. Johnston says as far as he's concerned, the bird can stay as long as he wants.

State officials say wild animals can only be moved if they're a nuisance or a threat.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Weinstein lawyers ask court to toss sex case, citing emails

    Weinstein lawyers ask court to toss sex case, citing emails

    Friday, August 3 2018 12:04 PM EDT2018-08-03 16:04:39 GMT
    Friday, August 3 2018 12:29 PM EDT2018-08-03 16:29:46 GMT
    Harvey Weinstein's lawyers want a New York court to throw out sexual assault charges against him.More >>
    Harvey Weinstein's lawyers want a New York court to throw out sexual assault charges against him.More >>

  • Broadway performers plan protest outside the White House

    Broadway performers plan protest outside the White House

    Friday, August 3 2018 12:24 PM EDT2018-08-03 16:24:42 GMT
    Friday, August 3 2018 12:25 PM EDT2018-08-03 16:25:33 GMT
    (AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File). FILE - In this Feb. 28, 2017 file photo, Rosie O'Donnell speaks at a rally calling for resistance to President Donald Trump in Lafayette Park in front of the White House in Washington. O’Donnell and cast members from some ...(AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File). FILE - In this Feb. 28, 2017 file photo, Rosie O'Donnell speaks at a rally calling for resistance to President Donald Trump in Lafayette Park in front of the White House in Washington. O’Donnell and cast members from some ...
    Rosie O'Donnell and cast members from some of Broadway's biggest musicals plan to serenade President Donald Trump on Monday _ but from outside the White House in protest.More >>
    Rosie O'Donnell and cast members from some of Broadway's biggest musicals plan to serenade President Donald Trump on Monday _ but from outside the White House in protest.More >>

  • Fox exec: Up to 'Simpsons' creators to handle Apu criticism

    Fox exec: Up to 'Simpsons' creators to handle Apu criticism

    Thursday, August 2 2018 4:19 PM EDT2018-08-02 20:19:59 GMT
    Friday, August 3 2018 12:24 PM EDT2018-08-03 16:24:52 GMT
    Fox says it trusts the creators of "The Simpsons" to handle the show's depiction of Indian shop owner Apu, which has drawn fire as a racist stereotype,.More >>
    Fox says it trusts the creators of "The Simpsons" to handle the show's depiction of Indian shop owner Apu, which has drawn fire as a racist stereotype,.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly