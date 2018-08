The crash happened on I-95 South near Parham Road. (Source: VDOT)

Several lanes of I-95 were closed Friday morning near Parham Road for a three-vehicle crash.

Virginia State Police said a chain-reaction crash involving a Ford F-550, a Lexus and a Saturn SUV occurred at Exit 83 at 8:42 a.m. in the southbound lanes.

One person was transported to a nearby hospital with unknown injuries.

