Sheriff's office: Man wanted for abduction in domestic assault case

The Hanover County Sheriff's Office is looking for a 24-year-old man wanted for malicious wounding, abduction and preventing someone from calling 911.

The charges stem from a January incident in which William Joseph Bossieux was initially arrested, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies responded to the 7000 block of East Boulevard for a domestic disturbance on Jan. 29. When they arrive, they found a woman with injuries.

Bossieux was arrested and charged with domestic assault. He was later released.

After a further investigation, the additional charges were placed in the case.

Bossieux is still believed to be in the Richmond area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12