Appalachian League

By The Associated Press

At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Princeton (Rays) 26 14 .650 -
Bluefield (Blue Jays) 25 17 .595 2
Danville (Braves) 22 19 .537
Pulaski (Yankees) 18 24 .429 9
Burlington (Royals) 13 28 .317 13½
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Elizabethton (Twins) 23 14 .622 -
Kingsport (Mets) 21 19 .525
Johnson City (Cardinals) 18 21 .462 6
Bristol (Pirates) 18 22 .450
Greeneville (Reds) 17 23 .425

Friday's Games

Bristol at Kingsport, 6:30 p.m.

Johnson City at Greeneville, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Burlington, 7 p.m.

Elizabethton at Pulaski, 7 p.m.

Danville at Bluefield, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Princeton at Burlington, 6:30 p.m.

Bristol at Kingsport, 6:30 p.m.

Johnson City at Greeneville, 7 p.m.

Elizabethton at Pulaski, 7 p.m.

Danville at Bluefield, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Bristol at Kingsport, 4 p.m.

Johnson City at Greeneville, 5 p.m.

Princeton at Burlington, 6 p.m.

Danville at Bluefield, 6:05 p.m.

Elizabethton at Pulaski, 7 p.m.

