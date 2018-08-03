Couple thinks they found Prohibition-era booze in new home

QUINCY, Mass. (AP) - A couple moving into a Massachusetts home have found what they believe is a stash of Prohibition-era booze.
The Patriot Ledger reports that Ian Sutherland and his girlfriend, Alexa Lee, found dozens of dusty glass bottles and clay jugs shelved behind a false wall in their Quincy home.
A contractor uncovered the hidden compartment while working in the basement in July after the couple had moved in from Connecticut.
Some of the 56 bottles still contain liquid that Sutherland says appears to include beer and moonshine, and that now give off a vinegary smell.
The head of the Quincy Historical Society says it's still too soon to know how long the bottles were hidden.
Quincy banned alcohol sales in 1880 amid the temperance movement. The house was built in 1910.
Information from: The (Quincy, Mass.) Patriot Ledger, http://www.patriotledger.com
