Fire breaks out in Cathedral of the Sacred Heart's kitchen

By Brian Tynes, Digital Content Producer
Heavy smoke was reported coming from the building. (Source: NBC12) Heavy smoke was reported coming from the building. (Source: NBC12)
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

A fire broke out at Cathedral of the Sacred Heart on Friday morning.

Heavy smoke was reported coming out of the building.

Richmond fire officials said the fire started in the church’s kitchen and was quickly contained.

