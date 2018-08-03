NBC12 Wake-up Roundup - Aug. 3 - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

NBC12 Wake-up Roundup - Aug. 3

By Brian Tynes, Digital Content Producer
(WWBT) -

We’re keeping watch over two missing person cases on this Friday. Details below.

What’s Going On?

AMBER Alert: A 12-year-old girl was abducted from Reagan National Airport.

  • JinJing Ma is believed to be in extreme danger.
  • She was part of a tour group from China and was abducted by an unidentified woman.
  • Police are looking for a white Infiniti SUV with New York registration.

A Dinwiddie man went missing Thursday and is need of medication.

  • Daniel Spencer was reported missing Thursday night by Dinwiddie Fire and EMS.
  • Spencer is 35 years old and needs medication.
  • Anyone with information is asked to call Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office

"Brady in the Morning" is no more.

  • An offensive Facebook post has Gene “Brady” DeAngelo out of a job.
  • The post was made to his personal Facebook page about a woman in a bar.
  • DeAngelo used #MeToo in the now-deleted post in reference to the woman facing the other direction after sitting down.

"God gave us the gift of life. It is up to us to give ourselves the gift of living well." - Voltaire

