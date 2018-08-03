NBC12 Wake-up Roundup - Aug. 3

We’re keeping watch over two missing person cases on this Friday. Details below.
AMBER Alert: A 12-year-old girl was abducted from Reagan National Airport.
A Dinwiddie man went missing Thursday and is need of medication.
"Brady in the Morning" is no more.
Awww. FLUFFY!!
"God gave us the gift of life. It is up to us to give ourselves the gift of living well." - Voltaire
Richmond fire officials said the fire started in the church’s kitchen and was quickly contained.More >>
Here are some ways to save on all of your back-to-school needs.More >>
We’re keeping watch over two missing person cases on this Friday. Details inside.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Since authorities don't how he came to be on the road, they're investigating it as a homicide until they learn otherwise.More >>
Security footage captured the moment Bailey Cantrell was attacked. She wants the unidentified man to be held accountable.More >>
James Hays has been arrested and charged with multiple counts of child abuse that include allegations of beating the children with a spiky belt.More >>
The boy fell 31 feet to the ground and suffered several broken bones.More >>
The FDA says the number of people infected has now reached 395.More >>
Police say a man bit the ear off an employee of the Art Institute of Chicago after asking him for a cigarette.More >>
The man jumped in front of the bison, shouted at it and then struck a pose like a professional wrestler preparing to take on a foe in the ring.More >>
A popular brand of almond milk has been recalled due to some cartons containing real milk.More >>
An AMBER Alert has been issued for a for a 12-year-old girl by the Virginia State Police and the Virginia Missing Children Clearinghouse on behalf of the Metro Washington Airport Authority.More >>
A Costco in Greenville, SC was the center of a fight over line cutting and cheese samples between two 70-year-old men, according to police.More >>
