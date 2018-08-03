Missing Dinwiddie man in need of medication found safe

The Dinwiddie County Sheriff's Office has located a missing person who is need of medication.

Daniel B. Spencer, 35, was found safe, according to police.

He was last seen Thursday night on Keelers Mill Road, in the Dewitt area of Dinwiddie County.

He was wearing a dark blue button-up shirt, dark jeans, red and black Nike tennis shoes, as well as and a blue and orange stocking cap when he was reported missing.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12