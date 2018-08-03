Missing Dinwiddie man in need of medication

The Dinwiddie County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in locating a missing person who is need of medication.

Daniel B. Spencer is a 35-year-old white male. He is 6 feet tall and weighs 180 lbs.

He was last seen Thursday night on Keelers Mill Road, in the Dewitt area of Dinwiddie County.

He was wearing a dark blue button up shirt, dark jeans, red and black Nike tennis shoes, as well as and a blue and orange stocking cap.

If anyone has seen him please contact the Dinwiddie County Sheriff's Office at 804-469-4550 or 804-469-3755.

