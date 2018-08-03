Richmond Police catch Broad St. 7-Eleven robbery suspect

Richmond Police say officers caught a 7-eleven robbery suspect early Friday morning.
Police say the robbery happened at 2:03a.m. in the 2800 block of West Broad Street.
According to police, the suspect fled on foot with money and items from the store.
Police were able to quickly catch the suspect nearby.
No weapon was displayed and there were no injuries involved with robbery.
