Toyota logs record 1Q profit, cuts full year sales outlook - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Toyota logs record 1Q profit, cuts full year sales outlook

(AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko). A visitor walks through a Toyota showroom in Tokyo Friday, Aug. 3, 2018. Toyota Motor Corp. has reported its quarterly profit climbed 7.2 percent, helped by strong sales in the U.S. and other overseas markets. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko). A visitor walks through a Toyota showroom in Tokyo Friday, Aug. 3, 2018. Toyota Motor Corp. has reported its quarterly profit climbed 7.2 percent, helped by strong sales in the U.S. and other overseas markets.
(AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko). A visitor walks through a Toyota showroom in Tokyo Friday, Aug. 3, 2018. Toyota Motor Corp. has reported its quarterly profit climbed 7.2 percent, helped by strong sales in the U.S. and other overseas markets. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko). A visitor walks through a Toyota showroom in Tokyo Friday, Aug. 3, 2018. Toyota Motor Corp. has reported its quarterly profit climbed 7.2 percent, helped by strong sales in the U.S. and other overseas markets.
(AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko). Visitors walk through a Toyota showroom in Tokyo Friday, Aug. 3, 2018. Toyota Motor Corp. has reported its quarterly profit climbed 7.2 percent, helped by strong sales in the U.S. and other overseas markets. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko). Visitors walk through a Toyota showroom in Tokyo Friday, Aug. 3, 2018. Toyota Motor Corp. has reported its quarterly profit climbed 7.2 percent, helped by strong sales in the U.S. and other overseas markets.

TOKYO (AP) - Toyota Motor Corp. reported Friday that its quarterly profit climbed 7.2 percent in April-June to a record 657.3 billion yen ($5.9 billion), exceeding analysts' forecasts thanks to strong sales in the U.S. and other overseas markets.

The maker of the Camry sedan, Prius hybrid and Lexus luxury models said sales rose 4.5 percent, also to a record, of 7.4 trillion yen ($66 billion). Toyota's profit in the same quarter a year earlier was 613.0 billion yen.

The results were better than expected given recent trends in the U.S. market and Japan, where Toyota's sales did fall, by almost 34,000 units.

With uncertainties prevailing over possible U.S. tariff increases, the company kept its profit forecast for the full year unchanged at 2.12 trillion yen ($66 billion) and trimmed its sales forecast to 8.9 million vehicles from the earlier estimated 8.95 million units.

Toyota has invested heavily in U.S. manufacturing facilities, which should soothe the sting from higher tariffs. But all the big Japanese automakers would hurt if President Donald Trump's administration follows through on threats to impose 25 percent tariffs on imports of autos and auto parts.

Toyota again released its results before Tokyo's markets closed instead of waiting for the end of trading as has been standard practice for decades.

Its share price fell 0.8 percent Friday in Tokyo.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Tim Allen: Expect centrist 'Last Man,' not vocal Trump fan

    Tim Allen: Expect centrist 'Last Man,' not vocal Trump fan

    Thursday, August 2 2018 6:38 PM EDT2018-08-02 22:38:30 GMT
    Friday, August 3 2018 3:51 AM EDT2018-08-03 07:51:43 GMT
    (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP). Tim Allen participates in the "Last Man Standing" panel during the Fox Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton hotel on Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif.(Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP). Tim Allen participates in the "Last Man Standing" panel during the Fox Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton hotel on Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif.
    "Last Man Standing" isn't rushing to pick up the "Roseanne" pro-Trump mantle when it starts life at its new network this fall.More >>
    "Last Man Standing" isn't rushing to pick up the "Roseanne" pro-Trump mantle when it starts life at its new network this fall.More >>

  • Lowe, Timberlake, Cannon involved in new TV game shows

    Lowe, Timberlake, Cannon involved in new TV game shows

    Thursday, August 2 2018 2:22 PM EDT2018-08-02 18:22:24 GMT
    Friday, August 3 2018 2:26 AM EDT2018-08-03 06:26:42 GMT
    Rob Lowe, Justin Timberlake and Nick Cannon are getting into the game-show business with a trio of shows for Fox.More >>
    Rob Lowe, Justin Timberlake and Nick Cannon are getting into the game-show business with a trio of shows for Fox.More >>

  • Despite bad weather, Beyonce and Jay-Z headline fiery show

    Despite bad weather, Beyonce and Jay-Z headline fiery show

    Thursday, August 2 2018 10:29 PM EDT2018-08-03 02:29:47 GMT
    Friday, August 3 2018 3:51 AM EDT2018-08-03 07:51:40 GMT
    Severe weather forced fans at Beyonce and Jay-Z's concert out of their seats to wait inside the MetLife Stadium because of a bad weather in the area.More >>
    Severe weather forced fans at Beyonce and Jay-Z's concert out of their seats to wait inside the MetLife Stadium because of a bad weather in the area.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly