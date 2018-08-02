'Brady in the Morning' host fired over Facebook post

A radio host is out of a job because an offensive social media post.

Summit Media fired the host of Classic Rock 96.5's "Brady in the Morning," after the post surfaced on his personal Facebook page.

Much like the biblical tale of David and Goliath, it sometimes only takes one stone to bring down influential people of our time. In this case, that stone was in the form of a Facebook post, and the person in question is Gene 'Brady' DeAngelo, a popular morning radio host.

In a since-deleted post, Brady made an offensive comment about a woman who sat next to him in a bar, tagging the #MeToo movement at the end of his post.

Though Brady claimed it was a joke, others on social media didn't find it very funny. The post eventually caught the attention of WKLR Classic Rock 96.5.

The radio station came out with a statement apologizing to its listeners, saying in part:

One of our employees violated our trust and made some statements online that do not reflect our values as a company. Because of this we are conducting an internal investigation and will come up with a response that addresses the situation appropriately.

Despite apologizing for the post, Brady announced on his Facebook page that Thursday was his last day with Classic Rock 96.5. He said he made a joke that others thought was offensive and that it became more of an issue than it should have become.

Regardless of intent, this is just the latest in a series of examples of the power of a post and the harm it can cause others - including one's own career.

Brady had been with Summit Media for nearly five years.

